In England, interactive churchyard ‘trails’ become unexpected summer hit
Posted 9 hours ago
[Church of England] The idea of prayer trails began during lockdown, led by Heidi Lewis, mission and families development worker at St. Andrew’s Church in Ashburton, St. Mary’s in Holne and St. Peter’s Buckland-in-the-Moor.
Each “trail” consists of a series of stations including a Bible verse, a reflection point and a QR code linked to relevant music located throughout the churchyard.
Today, the interactive churchyards continue to appeal to families, as well as passersby enjoying the green spaces near the church.
Read the full article here.
Social Menu