As fires rage across the world, World Council of Churches expresses solidarity with churches and survivors

[World Council of Churches] In a series of pastoral letters, World Council of Churches’ acting general secretary, the Rev. Ioan Sauca extended prayers to millions of people who are struggling to come to terms with the trauma and devastation wrought by the recent wildfires.

“It is becoming more and more obvious that the fires this year all over the world are not of the same scale as in previous years,” wrote Sauca. “They are part of the extreme phenomena increasingly observed as a consequence of the climate change.”

“This tragic situation is mobilizing many countries that are joining their forces to rescue those suffering from such a natural catastrophe,” he said. “We are also thankful for those professionals and volunteers who are participating in the operations risking their own lives.”

He also acknowledged that churches are providing comfort and counsel, hospitality and hope, strength and solidarity.

“I pray that God’s good grace and wisdom will empower and strengthen you as you continue to lead the people through these difficult times,” Sauca concluded.