|
Diocese of Southern Ohio elects George Wayne Smith provisional bishop
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. George Wayne Smith, former bishop of Missouri, was elected provisional bishop of the Diocese of Southern Ohio during a special virtual diocesan convention on July 17. Smith was nominated by the diocesan Standing Committee, which has served as the diocese’s ecclesiastical authority since the resignation of Bishop Thomas Breidenthal in November 2020 due to health problems.
Smith was elected on the first ballot of both the lay and clergy orders, the diocese reported. He will begin his duties as provisional bishop on Aug. 15.
A provisional bishop has the same ecclesiastical authority and status as a diocesan bishop but serves for a limited time, similar to a parish priest-in-charge. Smith will serve for an initial period of two years, the Standing Committee wrote in an email announcing the results.
Smith was elected bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Missouri in 2001 and ordained a bishop in 2002. Later that year, he was seated as the diocesan bishop, a role in which he served until 2020.
“We are thrilled with this outcome,” the Standing Committee wrote. “Our diocese is at an exciting moment as we build on our strengths and address our opportunities for learning and growth. In due course, once the necessary benchmarks are completed, we will appoint a search committee to begin the process leading to the search, election, and ordination of our next diocesan bishop. For now, our diocese will be in excellent hands with the leadership of Bishop Smith.”
The Rt. Rev. Ken Price Jr., the Rt. Rev. Nedi Rivera and the Rt. Rev. Wendell Gibbs will continue to serve the diocese as assisting bishops.
- ECF Launches New Website: ecf.org
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry invites applicants for United Nations climate conference delegation
- Brotherhood of St. Andrew Celebrates Progress at 30th Triennial Convention
- TryTank announces partnership with FaithX to develop Episcopal Pulse
- The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Launch New Communication to Highlight Work
- Church Pension Group Releases 2021 Annual Report
-
Multi-Cultural Missioner (PT) Remote
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector Harrisonville, MO
-
Director of Music Ministries (PT) Bastrop, TX
-
Adult Christian Formation Coordinator (PT) Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Priest Wetumpka, AL
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Associate for Congregational Life San Diego, CA
-
Vicar Sweetwater / Colorado City, TX
-
Associate Rector for Christian Formation Memphis, TN
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Priest in Charge (Temporary) Falmouth, ME
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Children, Youth and Family Minister New Haven, CT
-
Director of Family Life Fort Worth, TX
-
Associate Rector Worthington, OH
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Assistant Rector Chevy Chase, MD
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector (PT) Belfast, ME
-
Bishop Boise, ID
-
Rector Manhattan, KS
-
Vicar (PT) Fort Myers Beach, FL
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lorton, VA
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Director of Contemporary Music and Youth Band Boynton Beach, FL
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Rector Albany, NY
Social Menu