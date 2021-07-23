Anglicans launch weekly 25-mile pilgrimage to clean up Welsh beaches

[Church in Wales] The bishop of St. Asaph has blessed more than 30 people as they set off on a litter-picking walk, talk and prayer pilgrimage from Talacre to Llandudno.

Bishop Gregory Cameron joined people from churches along the north Wales coast for Shore to Shore, a weekly journey for people to walk a section of the beach and coastal path, stopping to talk and pray as well as picking up litter. The 25-mile route has been split into six sections, varying in length from three miles to six miles.

Launching Shore to Shore this week, Cameron said, “It is a pleasure to join you on the beach today as you set off. The shore was an important place for Jesus to meet with people and hear their stories. Shore to Shore is a straightforward and down to earth example of the church seeking to serve its local community and make a difference. We’re encouraging congregations to open their church doors, to leave their building behind and meet the needs of their local community. As we begin the school summer holidays, beaches here will be busier than ever and we hope to do our bit to keep them clean and tidy.”

Shore to Shore is part of a coastal strategy to reinvigorate church life by the sea in north Wales. Many of the churches are based in large Victorian buildings in need of substantial modernization. Some of the communities they serve are among the most deprived in Wales and have suffered disproportionately through the COVID-19 pandemic.

