Pastoral word from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to the people of Cuba

To Bishop Griselda Delgado Del Carpio, to my brothers and sisters in the Episcopal Diocese of Cuba, and to all of God’s children in your country, I greet you with the ancient words of the Apostles, “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.”

I stand in solidarity with you during this time of sickness, food insecurity, economic suffering, and civil unrest. I am praying for you, and I stand for the human rights of all peaceful protesters.

When I saw you early in March of 2020, I said then, and I mean now: “We love Cuba and all her people.” In 1 Corinthians, St. Paul reminds us that in the Body of Christ, “When one member suffers, all suffer together with it,” and we share in your pain with the loss of lives due to the pandemic.

Even in the face of despair, Jesus walks with us and gives us strength as we strive to serve others, preserve dialogue, and protect hope. We also encourage humanitarian agencies and the international community to be supportive of Cuba at this moment of suffering and need in order to help you move toward a society of justice, peace, and health.

To all people in The Episcopal Church, I beseech you to pray for our Cuban brothers and sisters and to hold them in your hearts and minds in the days to come.

Keep the faith,

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry

Presiding Bishop and Primate

The Episcopal Church

Mensaje pastoral del obispo primado Michael Curry al pueblo de Cuba

A la obispa Griselda Delgado Del Carpio, a mis hermanos y hermanas en la Diócesis Episcopal de Cuba, y a todos los hijos de Dios en ese país, les saludo con las antiguas palabras de los apóstoles: «Gracia y paz de Dios nuestro Padre y del Señor Jesucristo».

Estoy en solidaridad con ustedes durante este tiempo de enfermedad, inseguridad alimentaria, sufrimiento económico y agitación civil. Estoy orando por ustedes y apoyando los derechos humanos de todos los manifestantes pacíficos.

Cuando los vi a principios de marzo de 2020, les dije entonces, y lo reafirmo ahora: «Amamos a Cuba y a toda su gente». En 1 Corintios, san Pablo nos recuerda que en el Cuerpo de Cristo «cuando un miembro sufre, todos sufren junto con él» y nosotros compartimos su pesar por la pérdida de vidas debido a la pandemia.

Aun frente a la desesperación, Jesús camina con nosotros y nos da la fuerza mientras nos empeñamos en servir a otros, preservar el diálogo y proteger la esperanza. Instamos también a las agencias humanitarias y a la comunidad internacional que apoye a Cuba en este momento de sufrimiento y de necesidad, a fin de ayudar a que avance hacia una sociedad de justicia, paz y salud.

A todos los miembros de la Iglesia Episcopal, les pido que oren por nuestros hermanos y hermanas cubanos y que los lleven en sus corazones y mentes en los días venideros.

Guarden la fe,

Rvdmo. Michael Bruce Curry

Obispo Presidente y Primado

de la Iglesia Episcopal