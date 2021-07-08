Anglican bishops begin global conversations in the buildup to face-to-face Lambeth Conference in 2022

[Anglican Communion News Service]First round of six-month program of Bishops’ Conversations “a joy,” says Lambeth Conference company Chief Executive Phil George.

A series of organized Bishops’ Conversations are taking place over the next six months as part of the preparations for next year’s face-to-face Lambeth Conference of Anglican Bishops. The first round is taking place this week and has been described as “a joy” by the chief executive of the Lambeth Conference company, Phil George.

“After months of planning and preparations, we have been delighted to welcome so many people to the first of our online Bishops’ Conversations,” he said. “It was a joy to know that so many bishops from around the world were joining to take part. With around 500 bishops registered for these sessions, this is such an important opportunity for bishops to meet with one another and tune in to the conference themes before the face-to-face event planned for 2022.”

