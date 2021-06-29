This English church grew out of a lockdown WhatsApp group

[Church of England] A church that was formed from a WhatsApp group during lockdown now meets every two weeks.

Lay pioneer minister Venessa Pinto distributed postcards during lockdown to her neighbors in Leicester, England, inviting them to join the group as a way of staying in touch during the restrictions.

“Within a couple of days we had received lots of messages from people – mainly young adults,” Pinto said.

“We started engaging via WhatsApp on questions of spirituality and faith and out of that we began meeting on Zoom for social activities and to talk about faith. Gradually that transformed into something more formal and into an intercultural worshipping community that we call Roots.”

