Anglican, Roman Catholic leaders concerned over refugee crisis in northern France
Posted 9 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican and Roman Catholic leaders working on both sides of the English Channel have expressed concern about the refugee situation in northern France. In a joint statement issued to mark World Refugee Day on June 20 they called for a “climate of welcome and understanding.”
“We find it necessary to repeat calls for people to respond to the challenge of listening to the strangers amongst us who are exiled from their homelands,” a number of Anglican and Roman Catholic bishops said in their joint statement. “These are fellow humans who deserve to be helped to find places where they can live in dignity and contribute to civil society.”
