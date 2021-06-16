Trio of new primates as new Anglican leaders appointed in Alexandria, Burundi and Pakistan

[Anglican Communion News Service] Two new primates have been installed in the Anglican Communion, and another will take up his post in August. Archbishop Sami Fawzi has been installed as the Episcopal/Anglican archbishop of Alexandria and primate of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, succeeding Mouneer Anis. In the united Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall has been elected moderator, to succeed Bishop Humphrey Peters. And in Burundi, Bishop Sixbert Macumi will succeed Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho as primate in August.

Archbishop Sami Fawzi was installed at All Saints Cathedral in Cairo. Speaking at the service, he said: “the church will continue to support the poor, the needy, the marginalized and the people of determination and cares in particular [for] refugees through the Episcopal Care Institution.”

