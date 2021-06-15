|
In London, ‘Spiritual Gym’ is an exercise routine for the soul
[Church of England] Once a week, at 7:40 a.m., children on their way to school, office workers and all kinds of local people attend the Spiritual Gym at Marylebone Church in London.
The Spiritual Gym invitation is simple: a gospel reading, a time of silence and then Eucharist. It draws all ages to a time of quiet reflection before work, school or whatever the day may bring.
“We are good at thinking about our physical health,” said the Rev. Jack Noble, assistant priest and chaplain to schools. “Increasingly, we’re good at thinking about our mental health – but we are less good at our spiritual health. We wanted to help with that.”
During lockdown, the service went online and became an instant hit, with between 200 and 300 people joining in from around the world, from Nigeria to the United States.
