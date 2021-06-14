Anglican Church of Australia releases report on family violence

[Anglican Church of Australia] The Standing Committee of the Anglican Church of Australia has made 10 commitments to prevent and respond to intimate partner violence (IPV) after undertaking the first known Australian Church study into the prevalence of IPV within its faith community.

IPV is defined as behavior within an intimate relationship that causes physical, sexual or psychological harm, including physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviors. The Australian Institute of Family Studies notes IPV is the most common form of family violence used against women in Australia and takes place across all cultures and faith groups.

Convenor of the Anglican Church of Australia’s Family Violence Working Group, the Rev. Tracy Lauersen, said the church has deliberately taken the lead on a broader societal issue.

