Vaccine equity and tackling climate change top Anglican leaders’ hopes for G7
Posted 2 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Global access to COVID-19 vaccines and urgent action to tackle climate change are amongst the issues of concern to Anglican leaders from G7 countries as leaders of the seven wealthiest nations gather in Cornwall, England, for their annual summit. Speaking to the Anglican Communion News Service, Anglican leaders stressed the impact of COVID-19 on indigenous communities and also raised issues of nuclear energy, the care of refugees and the need to hear the voices of young people.
The heads of state and government from the Group of Seven (G7) – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – are meeting June 11-13 for their 47th summit. It is taking place at Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
