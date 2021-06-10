|
Canadian bishop inhibited from ministry as disciplinary case begins
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] Bishop Lincoln McKoen of the Anglican Church of Canada’s Territory of the People has been formally inhibited from ministry following unspecified allegations that will now be subject to disciplinary proceedings by the provincial synod.
On June 1, Primate Linda Nicholls publicly shared that Archbishop Lynne McNaughton, metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of British Columbia and Yukon, had decided to inhibit McKoen from his duties as diocesan bishop effective immediately.
In a letter to the territory, McNaughton — describing what she called a “difficult decision” —cited the Anglican Church of Canada’s 2001 adoption of the document “A Call to Human Dignity” and the related commitment by Council of General Synod to ensure “those who hold positions of trust or power in the church do not take advantage of, or abuse, that trust or power.”
“The Territory of the People and the Anglican Church of Canada have a strictly enforced, zero tolerance policy in regard to misconduct,” McNaughton said in a subsequent media release, adding that McKoen will be “inhibited from functioning in any ministry role until the matter of allegations about him has been resolved.” The metropolitan plans to work with senior clergy to appoint an administrator for the territory for the months ahead.
Nicholls said she was “painfully aware of the impact this action will have on the Territory and parishes and I can assure you that the pastoral needs of the community will be a priority for the church over the coming months.”
- Episcopal Migration Ministries’ Virtual Prayer Vigil for World Refugee Day
- A Virtual Celebration of Evelyn Underhill
- Pulse Memorial Service
- Repairing the Breach: Building Beloved Community through Welcome
- Pride Family Shorts & Live Q&A with NewFest
- Youth Mental Health & Wellness Series: Grief & Loss
- Inaugural Diocesan Feast Day Celebrating Juneteenth
- Meditation and Movement: Move Your Body, Rest Your Mind
- Ya no son extranjeros: Un diálogo acerca de inmigración
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- No Longer Strangers: A Dialogue about Immigration
- This Summer’s Anti-Racism Training
- In-Person Advent Retreat: Coptic Manuscript-Writing
- New Berrigan Book With Episcopal Roots
- Episcopal Charities of the Diocese of New York Hires Reverend Kevin W. VanHook, II as Executive Director
- Remember Holy Land Christians on Jerusalem Sunday, June 20
- TryTank Experimental Lab and York St. John University of England Launch Survey to Study the Impact of Covid-19 on the Episcopal Church
- Episcopal Church prepares for release of new prayer book translations
- ‘Investing as Doing Theology’ offers compelling snapshot of Episcopal institutions
- Seminary of the Southwest announces appointment of two new full time faculty members
- Author James Alexander Announces New Book ‘The Mystic’s Way for Regular People’
- I Am Sophia: A ‘visionary’ new novel about Christianity’s future
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Financial Administrator Clearwater, FL
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Director of Administration & Finance Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Bath, NC
-
Family Ministry Coordinator Baton Rouge, LA
-
Youth Minister Lorton, VA
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Associate Rector Columbus, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Assistant Rector Auburn, AL
-
Priest Associate or Director of Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Cathedral Dean Boise, ID
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Smithfield, NC
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Campaign Coordinator (PT) The Fund for the Diaconate AND The Association for Episcopal Deacons
-
Bishop Diocesan Springfield, IL
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Associate Priest for Pastoral Care New York, NY
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Associate Priest of Family Ministries Upperville, VA
-
Director of Music Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Assistant/Associate Priest Scottsdale, AZ
Social Menu