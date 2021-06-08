|
Online election underway for committee to nominate presiding bishop candidates
Posted 4 hours ago
|
An election is underway for the members of the committee that will select the nominees for The Episcopal Church’s next presiding bishop.
The Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop is made up of five lay leaders and five clergy leaders elected by the House of Deputies and five bishops elected by the House of Bishops. The committee’s members typically are elected in person at the meeting of General Convention scheduled three years before the new presiding bishop is to be elected, but because the 80th General Convention was postponed a year to 2022, this committee election is being held online, starting June 8.
Bishops and deputies were invited to begin voting at 8 a.m. EDT June 8, with the first ballot closing at 8 a.m. June 9. The result of the first ballot is scheduled to be announced on the General Convention Office’s results page by 6 p.m. June 9.
Each candidate must receive a majority of votes to be elected to the committee. If all seats on the committee aren’t filled by the third ballot, the nominees will the fewest votes will be dropped so that the fourth ballot will be reduced to four more than the number of vacancies to be filled. The fifth ballot, if necessary, will be further reduced.
The full slate of candidates for the committee can be found here.
“Although this process may seem complicated, it was adopted to accommodate the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves,” General Convention Secretary the Rev. Michael Barlowe said in a message to bishops and deputies, who “are spread across multiple time zones, and have varying access to the internet. This process is intended to promote fair access to voting for everyone, and to maximize participation. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.”
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the church’s 27th presiding bishop, will complete his third triennium in 2024, with his successor to be elected at the 81st General Convention, scheduled for July 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- Repairing the Breach: Building Beloved Community through Welcome
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- A Virtual Celebration of Evelyn Underhill
- No Longer Strangers: A Dialogue about Immigration
- Meditation and Movement: Move Your Body, Rest Your Mind
- In-Person Advent Retreat: Coptic Manuscript-Writing
- Pulse Memorial Service
- Youth Mental Health & Wellness Series: Grief & Loss
- Pride Family Shorts & Live Q&A with NewFest
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship – Applications Received June 6-8
- Episcopal Migration Ministries’ Virtual Prayer Vigil for World Refugee Day
- This Summer’s Anti-Racism Training
- Ya no son extranjeros: Un diálogo acerca de inmigración
- TryTank Experimental Lab and York St. John University of England Launch Survey to Study the Impact of Covid-19 on the Episcopal Church
- Episcopal Church prepares for release of new prayer book translations
- ‘Investing as Doing Theology’ offers compelling snapshot of Episcopal institutions
- Seminary of the Southwest announces appointment of two new full time faculty members
- Author James Alexander Announces New Book ‘The Mystic’s Way for Regular People’
- Episcopal Church Executive Council shares reflections, invites discernment on diocesan relief funds
- Online service planned to bless the work of 2022 General Convention
- I Am Sophia: A ‘visionary’ new novel about Christianity’s future
- New Berrigan Book With Episcopal Roots
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Bath, NC
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Director of Communications Denver, CO
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Cathedral Dean Boise, ID
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Family Ministry Coordinator Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Priest for Pastoral Care New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Columbus, GA
-
Priest Associate or Director of Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Priest of Family Ministries Upperville, VA
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Smithfield, NC
-
Rector Tarrytown, NY
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Youth Minister Lorton, VA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Finance & Administration Washington, DC
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Director of Music Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Bishop Diocesan Springfield, IL
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Financial Administrator Clearwater, FL
-
Campaign Coordinator (PT) The Fund for the Diaconate AND The Association for Episcopal Deacons
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Assistant Rector Auburn, AL
Social Menu