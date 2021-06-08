Online election underway for committee to nominate presiding bishop candidates

An election is underway for the members of the committee that will select the nominees for The Episcopal Church’s next presiding bishop.

The Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop is made up of five lay leaders and five clergy leaders elected by the House of Deputies and five bishops elected by the House of Bishops. The committee’s members typically are elected in person at the meeting of General Convention scheduled three years before the new presiding bishop is to be elected, but because the 80th General Convention was postponed a year to 2022, this committee election is being held online, starting June 8.

Bishops and deputies were invited to begin voting at 8 a.m. EDT June 8, with the first ballot closing at 8 a.m. June 9. The result of the first ballot is scheduled to be announced on the General Convention Office’s results page by 6 p.m. June 9.

Each candidate must receive a majority of votes to be elected to the committee. If all seats on the committee aren’t filled by the third ballot, the nominees will the fewest votes will be dropped so that the fourth ballot will be reduced to four more than the number of vacancies to be filled. The fifth ballot, if necessary, will be further reduced.

The full slate of candidates for the committee can be found here.

“Although this process may seem complicated, it was adopted to accommodate the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves,” General Convention Secretary the Rev. Michael Barlowe said in a message to bishops and deputies, who “are spread across multiple time zones, and have varying access to the internet. This process is intended to promote fair access to voting for everyone, and to maximize participation. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.”

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the church’s 27th presiding bishop, will complete his third triennium in 2024, with his successor to be elected at the 81st General Convention, scheduled for July 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.