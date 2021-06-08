|
Irish organist takes on 800–hymn marathon challenge to boost parish funds
Posted 5 hours ago
[Church of Ireland] A Dublin organist will play the entire Church Hymnal to raise funds for his parish. David O’Shea, director of music at St. Philip’s Church in Milltown Parish, will play through the Church Hymnal (fifth edition) on June 11. The Hymnathon will be livestreamed on Music at Sandford and St. Philip’s YouTube channel starting at 9:30 a.m.
Over the last 15 months, parish funds have been hit hard, and in exploring suitable alternative ways to raise income, David settled on the hymnathon, as it can easily be followed remotely. Donations are invited here.
There are 719 hymns and a total of 799 tunes in the Church Hymnal and some tunes are used several times, resulting in over 800 pieces. David will play the first verse of each hymn. He has calculated that the Hymnathon will take approximately 10 hours to complete.
