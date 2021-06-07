Anglican bishops to meet in small groups online in preparation for Lambeth Conference

[Episcopal News Service] Bishop from across the Anglican Communion, including from The Episcopal Church’s House of Bishops, are preparing to participate in a series of online conversations with each other in preparation for gathering in 2022 for the Lambeth Conference.

The conversations, in groups of 20, will be held on Zoom for all active bishops in the Anglican Communion’s 41 provinces. They will be held each month from July to December and will focus on the theme “God’s Church for God’s World.”

As a preview of the conversations, the Anglican Communion has released a series of videos about what the bishops hope to accomplish, both online this year and in person next year.

“Nothing will replace eyeball-to-eyeball meeting,” South Africa Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says in one of the videos. “In spite of all of our many challenges and differences, here is an opportunity to walk together under the guidance of scripture. … I encourage you to really take an opportunity of these walks of witness and these conversations as we share each other’s burdens and as we learn from one another.”

The Lambeth Conference is a gathering of all Anglican bishops that is called by the archbishop of Canterbury about every 10 years. It had been scheduled for 2020 but was delayed two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for July 27-Aug. 8, 2022, in Canterbury, England.