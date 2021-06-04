|
Anglican clergy respond to floods in New Zealand
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga] Anglican clergy in Ashburton, Geraldine and Temuka have stepped up to support their communities in rural Canterbury, New Zealand, as multiple rivers burst their banks and caused widespread flooding across the region on May 30, resulting in road and bridge closures.
With rivers in flood last Saturday night, churches in Geraldine, Temuka and Pleasant Point made the decision to close their doors on Sunday as rising water levels threatened to strand parishioners. Most churches in rural Canterbury’s flood zone have fared well in the weekend’s deluge, although to date no flood impact reports have come in from Te Pīhopatanga o Te Waipounamu.
Archdeacon of Mid-Canterbury the Ven. Joan Clark reports that while Anglican church buildings in the district look to be undamaged, farming parishioners at Rakaia, Methven, Mayfield-Mount Somers, Hinds and Ashburton parishes will now face hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to farm infrastructure and winter baleage, as well as lost income from milk dumped due to road closures.
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- In-Person Advent Retreat: Coptic Manuscript-Writing
- Pulse Memorial Service
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- This Summer’s Anti-Racism Training
- No Longer Strangers: A Dialogue about Immigration
- Pride Family Shorts & Live Q&A with NewFest
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship – Applications Received June 6-8
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Purity, Race, and Nation: White Christian Nationalism in America Today
- Youth Mental Health & Wellness Series: Grief & Loss
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- Repairing the Breach: Building Beloved Community through Welcome
- Seminary of the Southwest announces appointment of two new full time faculty members
- Author James Alexander Announces New Book ‘The Mystic’s Way for Regular People’
- Episcopal Church Executive Council shares reflections, invites discernment on diocesan relief funds
- Online service planned to bless the work of 2022 General Convention
- I Am Sophia: A ‘visionary’ new novel about Christianity’s future
- New Berrigan Book With Episcopal Roots
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Youth Minister Lorton, VA
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Smithfield, NC
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Family Ministry Coordinator Baton Rouge, LA
-
Assistant Rector Auburn, AL
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Bishop Diocesan Springfield, IL
-
Priest Associate or Director of Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Tarrytown, NY
-
Financial Administrator Clearwater, FL
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Bath, NC
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Director of Finance & Administration Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Associate Priest of Family Ministries Upperville, VA
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Director of Communications Denver, CO
-
Cathedral Dean Boise, ID
-
Associate for Formation Dallas, TX
-
Director of Music Morristown, NJ
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Campaign Coordinator (PT) The Fund for the Diaconate AND The Association for Episcopal Deacons
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Associate Priest for Pastoral Care New York, NY
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
Social Menu