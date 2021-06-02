|
Young Anglicans walk to Glasgow, Scotland, for climate justice
[Church in Wales] Young Christians in Wales are joining a 1,000-mile relay from Cornwall, England, to Glasgow, Scotland, to campaign for climate justice.
They are taking part in a walk that begins at the G7 Summit in Cornwall next week (June 13) to the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow in November. Their aim is to put pressure on world leaders to take action on climate change and its effects on the poorest countries.
The Welsh tributary, which is 125 miles, will start in Swansea on July 3 and will go through Margam, Blackmill, Penrhys, Llantrisant, Cardiff, Newport, Magor and Chepstow before ending in Bristol on July 12.
Bishops, church members and schoolchildren will be joining in along the way.
