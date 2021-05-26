|
Church of England invests in enabling contactless digital giving in parishes
Posted 10 hours ago
|
[Church of England] More than 100 churches across the Diocese of Carlisle will be the first to take part in a national pilot scheme to help encourage contactless giving, making giving easier for congregations. The pilot will help pave the way for a £1.25 million investment from the Church of England, which will see thousands more churches accept contactless and digital payments over the next two years.
The funding will be used to provide contactless devices for churches. Consideration for connectivity in rural settings has been taken into account, with churches being offered one of two types of device, depending on each parish’s context.
Two further pilots will take place in other dioceses later this year before the nationwide roll out begins.
