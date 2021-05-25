Archbishop of Canterbury calls for equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

[Archbishop of Canterbury] On the opening day of the World Health Assembly, the archbishop of Canterbury and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that global leaders must choose between “vaccine nationalism or human solidarity.”

In a joint declaration on May 24 co-signed by international faith, health and humanitarian leaders, Archbishop Justin Welby and ICRC President Peter Maurer said that equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is a humanitarian imperative.

The statement is co-signed by Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders, as well as the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC); the WHO director-general; the United Nations high commissioner for refugees and the executive director of UNICEF.

