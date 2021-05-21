|
Chicago Bishop-elect Paula Clark’s consecration postponed to Aug. 28
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Diocese of Chicago] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry announced on May 21 that after consultation with Bishop-elect Paula Clark and the Rev. Anne B. Jolly, president of the Standing Committee, he is rescheduling Clark’s ordination and consecration a second time from June 12 to Aug. 28.
Clark suffered a brain bleed in mid-April and is recovering at home after surgery and a brief stay in a rehabilitation center.
“The reason for this is that it will provide a bit more space and time for Bishop-elect Clark to continue her work and her healing, her occupational and physical therapy, and to do all the things necessary so that she can assume the duties of the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago,” Curry said in a message to the diocese.
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- Welcoming our Newest Neighbors: How Americans and the Episcopal Church Integrate Refugees into Their Communities
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- This Summer’s Anti-Racism Training
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Episcopal Church Task Force Develops New Training for Safe Church, Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies
- Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance expand disaster and resilience capacities through the Resilience Course
- Help sustain compassionate care for the people of Gaza at Ahli Arab Hospital
- Churches Uniting in Christ releases resources for Pentecost 2021
- Pentecost Way of Love Revival Weekend will include concert, worship
- NOW is our Kairos Moment
- Statement from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on deadly unrest in Colombia
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Director of Music Ministries Timonium, MD
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Rector Darien, GA
-
Family Ministry Coordinator Baton Rouge, LA
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate for Formation Dallas, TX
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Associate Rector Greensboro, NC
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Macon, GA
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Associate Priest for Pastoral Care New York, NY
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector High Point, NC
Social Menu