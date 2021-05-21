Chicago Bishop-elect Paula Clark’s consecration postponed to Aug. 28

[Diocese of Chicago] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry announced on May 21 that after consultation with Bishop-elect Paula Clark and the Rev. Anne B. Jolly, president of the Standing Committee, he is rescheduling Clark’s ordination and consecration a second time from June 12 to Aug. 28.

Clark suffered a brain bleed in mid-April and is recovering at home after surgery and a brief stay in a rehabilitation center.

“The reason for this is that it will provide a bit more space and time for Bishop-elect Clark to continue her work and her healing, her occupational and physical therapy, and to do all the things necessary so that she can assume the duties of the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago,” Curry said in a message to the diocese.