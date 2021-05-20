Church of England to spend $1.2 million to reach unchurched young adults and students

[Church of England] Tens of thousands of students and young people who may never have been to church before are to be reached by the Church of England with the message of the Christian faith as part of a $1.2 million funding program for mission projects across the country announced May 20.

Church of England parishes are to form new congregations aimed at reaching young adults and students in Leeds and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Blackburn in Lancashire and coastal areas of Paignton in Devon and Brighton and Hove in east Sussex.

The grants are part of the church’s program of Renewal and Reform.

