Rochester Bishop Prince Singh escapes safely as fire destroys home
Posted 4 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] An afternoon fire on May 18 destroyed the home of Rochester Bishop Prince Singh, who escaped safely after reportedly discovering the flames in his garage.
Singh, who lives in the suburban town of Perinton, New York, told Spectrum News that he was working from home and participating in a Zoom meeting when he heard a sound in his garage and went to check it out. “I opened the garage door and there was fire, so then I just closed the door, ran outside, called 911,” he said. “If I had not gone to see what was going on, I don’t think I’d have been that lucky.”
Photos and video captured by people on the scene show flames towering over the two-story home’s garage before members of several local fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze. The fire’s cause is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the volunteer fire association that responded.
“We give thanks to God that no one was injured,” the diocese said in a Facebook post about Singh’s home. “We thank you for your prayers and support and invite you to give him the space needed to work through all that’s ahead.”
Episcopal News Service messaged a diocesan spokesperson seeking further information and was waiting for a response when this story was posted. The story will be updated when more is known.
According to Egypt fire chief, the house is a total loss. When they arrived on scene the entire garage was already engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spread to the trees and a gazebo behind the home. The homeowner was able to get out safely so there are no injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/COUxQtzFue
— Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 18, 2021
Singh was the only person home at the time. “It was fortunate he made it out,” Egypt Fire Chief Alex Klimchek told Spectrum News. Before crews could contain the fire, it had spread to a gazebo and some trees and even melted the siding of a neighbor’s house on the cul-de-sac.
Singh said he was grateful for the support of the firefighters and his neighborhood. “The human community is so strong because of this kind of reaction,” he told Spectrum News. “So many neighbors have come over and checked on me to make sure I was OK and people calling constantly to check.”
– David Paulsen is an editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.
