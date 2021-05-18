Primate of South Sudan urges prayer for bishop of Abyei after ‘barbaric attack’ on village

[Anglican Communion News Service] The primate of South Sudan, Archbishop Justin Badi-Arama, has spoken out against the “senseless violence” occurring in parts of the country. He made his comments after a violent attack last weekend in the northern village of Dungob Alei, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, with a further eight injured.

In a statement, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan said that its Diocese of Abyei sits in the most northern part of South Sudan, in “an area that experiences Islamic encroachments followed by harassment, intimidation and frequent attacks carried out by Arab Islamic militias.”

Giving details of the weekend’s violence, Bishop of Abyei Michael Deng Bol said that the village of Dungob-Alei, which lies 5 kilometers northeast of Abyei, had been “barbarically attacked by militiamen of Sudan since around 5:30 a.m. on May 16, killing 13 people and wounding eight others. The fighting is still continuing up to now [late Monday night].”

