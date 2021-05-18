|
Primate of South Sudan urges prayer for bishop of Abyei after ‘barbaric attack’ on village
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The primate of South Sudan, Archbishop Justin Badi-Arama, has spoken out against the “senseless violence” occurring in parts of the country. He made his comments after a violent attack last weekend in the northern village of Dungob Alei, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, with a further eight injured.
In a statement, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan said that its Diocese of Abyei sits in the most northern part of South Sudan, in “an area that experiences Islamic encroachments followed by harassment, intimidation and frequent attacks carried out by Arab Islamic militias.”
Giving details of the weekend’s violence, Bishop of Abyei Michael Deng Bol said that the village of Dungob-Alei, which lies 5 kilometers northeast of Abyei, had been “barbarically attacked by militiamen of Sudan since around 5:30 a.m. on May 16, killing 13 people and wounding eight others. The fighting is still continuing up to now [late Monday night].”
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- Welcoming our Newest Neighbors: How Americans and the Episcopal Church Integrate Refugees into Their Communities
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Help sustain compassionate care for the people of Gaza at Ahli Arab Hospital
- Churches Uniting in Christ releases resources for Pentecost 2021
- Pentecost Way of Love Revival Weekend will include concert, worship
- NOW is our Kairos Moment
- Statement from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on deadly unrest in Colombia
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- Elections approach for Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Director of Music Ministries Timonium, MD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Associate Rector Macon, GA
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Associate Rector Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
Social Menu