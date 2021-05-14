|
Welsh bishops welcome proposed ban on gay conversion therapy
[Church in Wales] The Bench of Bishops in the Church in Wales welcomes the announcement in the Queen’s Speech that the United Kingdom Government will ban gay conversion therapy.
We believe that human sexuality is a gift of God to be cherished and honored. It is an intrinsic part of who we are as human beings and an expression of God’s glorious diversity in creation.
Anything which seeks to suggest that there is something inherently wrong or sinful in those who are non-heterosexual or which seeks to force people to try and change their sexuality is, we believe, wrong. It is both abusive and traumatizing; as those who have experienced such “therapy” can testify.
