How an English vicar’s TikTok meant for 7 teenagers reached 1.7 million
Posted 3 hours ago
[Church of England] What began as an amusing way to keep up the with seven teenagers in her congregation is now serious outreach for the Rev. Anne Beverley of Christ Church in Wesham, England.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the first lockdown brought with it a need to stay in touch with the teenagers in her congregation, so Beverley filmed on the social media platform TikTok – but she did not expect what was about to unfold.
In three days, her video on her TikTok account @ChristChurchWesham was seen not just by the seven local teenagers, but by 1.7 million people around the world.
@christ.church.wesham
Liturgical colours #church #christian #god #priest #vicar #jesus #christianuk
“We just sat at home watching the numbers go up every time we refreshed our phones,” said Beverley. “It was ridiculous.”
