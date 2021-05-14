|
English churches support Mental Health Awareness Week
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] Churches are marking the annual Mental Health Awareness Week amid a year of intense pressure on mental health services.
Parishes and dioceses have offered support to those in need in often innovative ways. Mental health support is regularly cited by Anglicans as a priority for action.
The theme of this year’s Awareness Week is nature. Churchyards in England are estimated to be equivalent in their combined size to a national park.
Parishes have used their outdoor spaces in innovative ways to support those struggling with poor mental health. One urban churchyard has been playing host to a local NHS’s trauma support services.
