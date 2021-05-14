|
‘A new day is dawning’: Irish churches reopen with joy
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of Ireland] Parishioners and members of the wider community in Rathmichael were joined by Archbishop Michael Jackson on May 10 as churches reopened for public worship after four and a half months of lockdown. The rector, the Rev. Sean Hanily, led the service of Compline and welcomed people back through the church doors for the first time since Christmas.
In his sermon, the archbishop noted that for almost half a year churches had been closed except for the saddest of human events – funerals – and a very muted version of the happiest events – weddings. He paid tribute to all who worked so hard while church buildings were closed and added that the reopening of churches heralded a new beginning.
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- Welcoming our Newest Neighbors: How Americans and the Episcopal Church Integrate Refugees into Their Communities
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- Elections approach for Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Associate Rector Macon, GA
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
Social Menu