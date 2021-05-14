‘A new day is dawning’: Irish churches reopen with joy

[Church of Ireland] Parishioners and members of the wider community in Rathmichael were joined by Archbishop Michael Jackson on May 10 as churches reopened for public worship after four and a half months of lockdown. The rector, the Rev. Sean Hanily, led the service of Compline and welcomed people back through the church doors for the first time since Christmas.

In his sermon, the archbishop noted that for almost half a year churches had been closed except for the saddest of human events – funerals – and a very muted version of the happiest events – weddings. He paid tribute to all who worked so hard while church buildings were closed and added that the reopening of churches heralded a new beginning.

