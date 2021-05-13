Children’s choir steals hearts – and packs a punch – in bid to focus G7 leaders’ minds on the poor

[Church of England] Leaders of the G7 are being reminded to keep the poor and marginalized at the top of their agenda via a heartwarming – and witty – song at the center of an ambitious volunteer-led initiative: Sing2G7.

The leaders of the seven largest economies will be meeting in Cornwall in June for the 2021 G7 Summit.

Written by Tim Rice and Peter Hobbs for Sing2G7, “Gee Seven” has been recorded by 35 children from the Truro Cathedral choir who feature in a dramatic video released on YouTube.

It has also been released as a single and is now already being sung across the world.

