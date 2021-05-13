|
Children’s choir steals hearts – and packs a punch – in bid to focus G7 leaders’ minds on the poor
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Leaders of the G7 are being reminded to keep the poor and marginalized at the top of their agenda via a heartwarming – and witty – song at the center of an ambitious volunteer-led initiative: Sing2G7.
The leaders of the seven largest economies will be meeting in Cornwall in June for the 2021 G7 Summit.
Written by Tim Rice and Peter Hobbs for Sing2G7, “Gee Seven” has been recorded by 35 children from the Truro Cathedral choir who feature in a dramatic video released on YouTube.
It has also been released as a single and is now already being sung across the world.
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Dr. Bessel van der Kolk
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- Elections approach for Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Associate Rector Macon, GA
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Dean Omaha, NE
Social Menu