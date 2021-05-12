|
Thy Kingdom Come annual global prayer movement gears up
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga] Hundreds of thousands of Christians worldwide are gearing up to take part in the sixth Thy Kingdom Come event – a global ecumenical prayer movement for evangelization that occurs annually from Ascension to Pentecost, and this year runs from May 13 – 23.
Founded by former Archbishop of York John Sentamu and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Thy Kingdom Come has expanded to include many denominations in its call for each Christian to pray for the world and for five people close to them to come to know Jesus.
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell believes the wave of prayer is urgently needed in this time of global pandemic.
“When I think of all those who have struggled [from stress and loss during the pandemic]… I long for them to know the gift of abundant life Jesus offers, to have their burdens carried by him, and to discover the deep and trustworthy peace he pours out,” he said.
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Dr. Bessel van der Kolk
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Elections approach for Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
Social Menu