Thy Kingdom Come annual global prayer movement gears up

[Anglican Taonga] Hundreds of thousands of Christians worldwide are gearing up to take part in the sixth Thy Kingdom Come event – a global ecumenical prayer movement for evangelization that occurs annually from Ascension to Pentecost, and this year runs from May 13 – 23.

Founded by former Archbishop of York John Sentamu and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Thy Kingdom Come has expanded to include many denominations in its call for each Christian to pray for the world and for five people close to them to come to know Jesus.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell believes the wave of prayer is urgently needed in this time of global pandemic.

“When I think of all those who have struggled [from stress and loss during the pandemic]… I long for them to know the gift of abundant life Jesus offers, to have their burdens carried by him, and to discover the deep and trustworthy peace he pours out,” he said.

