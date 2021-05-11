|
Diocese of Iowa announces slate of candidates for 10th bishop
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Iowa] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Iowa announced May 11 the slate of candidates for the 10th bishop of Iowa.
The candidates (listed in alphabetical order by last name) are:
- The Rev. Jennifer Andrews-Weckerly, currently rector of Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, Toano Virginia, in the diocese of Southern Virginia.
- The Rev. Betsey Monnot, currently priest-in-charge of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church and director and retreat leader, Called to Abundant Life: Leadership Consulting in the Diocese of Northern California.
- The Rev. Elizabeth Duff Popplewell, currently rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, in the Diocese of Iowa.
Information about the candidates, including narrative biographies and resumes, can be found here.
“Through a prayerful process of discernment, and creatively responding to challenges presented by the pandemic, the Bishop Search and Nominating Committee worked hard to bring forth a slate of bishop candidates that each would be a faithful and inspiring leader of the Diocese of Iowa,” said the Rev. Kathleen Milligan, acting president of the Standing Committee. “The Standing Committee is thrilled to announce a slate of three incredible women as candidates for the 10th bishop of Iowa. Each one is exceptionally qualified and uniquely gifted, and would be a blessing to our diocese.”
The Standing Committee has also announced the opening of the petition process, which allows additional nominees to be added to the slate within 10 days. The requirements for petition nominees can be found here. The final slate of candidates will be announced by the Standing Committee on June 15, 2021, after the close of the petition process on May 21, 2021, at 5 p.m. CDT.
Members of the diocese will have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates during a series of Meet and Greet events, which will be held in person and livestreamed July 12-16, 2021.
The election will be held in person and livestreamed on July 31 in Des Moines, Iowa, with the consecration to take place on Dec. 18. The bishop will be seated at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul the following day. The new bishop will succeed the Rt. Rev. Alan Scarfe, who was consecrated on April 5, 2003. He will retire on Dec. 18, 2021.
The Episcopal Diocese of Iowa includes almost 7,000 members in 58 congregations, including Trinity Cush Church, a congregation formed by South Sudanese immigrants that was admitted to the diocese in 2020 and a long-standing ministry of Native Americans at St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Sioux City, Iowa. The Diocese of Iowa hosts several specialized ministries, including The Way Station, the Beloved Community Initiative, the Agape Café. The Diocese of Iowa was founded in 1853, and its offices are located in Des Moines. The diocese covers the entire state of Iowa.
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Dr. Bessel van der Kolk
- Global Mission Formation Program – Registration Open
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports Episcopal Diocese of West Texas’ Humanitarian Response in Border Communities
- Episcopal Church statement on new refugee cap
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Associate Rector Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Africa Partnership Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Hawkinsville, GA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
Social Menu