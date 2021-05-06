Anglicans reflect on Indigenous reconciliation in Canada 5 years after landmark report

[Anglican Journal] Five years after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its final report and 94 calls to action as a response to the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, the Anglican Church of Canada’s national Indigenous archbishop and reconciliation animator say progress on reconciliation has been mixed.

“I think that there are some things that have gone much better than I would have imagined,” says National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald. “There are other things that I thought would change more rapidly that haven’t changed at all.”

MacDonald says that over the past five years he has seen a “substantial change in the way in which, overall, people perceive Canada and the way that the church in particular sees its work.”

Read the entire article here.