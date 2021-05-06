|
Anglicans reflect on Indigenous reconciliation in Canada 5 years after landmark report
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] Five years after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its final report and 94 calls to action as a response to the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, the Anglican Church of Canada’s national Indigenous archbishop and reconciliation animator say progress on reconciliation has been mixed.
“I think that there are some things that have gone much better than I would have imagined,” says National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald. “There are other things that I thought would change more rapidly that haven’t changed at all.”
MacDonald says that over the past five years he has seen a “substantial change in the way in which, overall, people perceive Canada and the way that the church in particular sees its work.”
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Dr. Bessel van der Kolk
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports Episcopal Diocese of West Texas’ Humanitarian Response in Border Communities
- Episcopal Church statement on new refugee cap
- ‘Global Vaccine Access’ webinar highlights challenges, opportunities
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- EPF Lay Preacher Training Program in Six Dioceses
- The Rev. Richard Cogill Appointed Director of Contextual Education at the School of Theology
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- New Book Explores the Spirituality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christian Mystic and Freedom Fighter
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Administrative Associate – United Thank Offering Location TBD
-
Rector Hawkinsville, GA
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Chief Financial Officer San Diego, CA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
Social Menu