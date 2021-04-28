|
Anglican Communion prays for the Catholic community of South Sudan after shooting of bishop
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] The Anglican Communion has responded to Sunday night’s attack at the Catholic diocesan offices in Rumbek, South Sudan, in which the Catholic bishop-elect of Rumbek, Christian Carlassare, was shot.
The primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, said that the Anglican church in the country was saddened to learn of the shooting. He said: “As people of God, we are called to live in peace with each other and those around us – ‘if one member suffers, all suffer together’ (1 Corinthians 12:26).
“We share in the pain of our brother, Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, and we pray for his quick recovery and healing and that all involved find forgiveness and reconciliation to move forward and shine as an example of God in Rumbek Diocese and throughout South Sudan.”
The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, said: “In my visits to South Sudan I have seen how close Catholics, Anglicans and other Christians are. The shooting of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare will have sent shockwaves through all the churches of South Sudan, as it has amongst Christian communities outside the country.
“I join with Archbishop Justin Badi Arama in praying for Bishop Christian and urge Anglicans and other Christians around the world to do the same.”
A Lambeth Palace spokesperson added: “We pray with our brothers and sisters in South Sudan for the recovery of the Catholic bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese. We support Archbishop Justin Badi’s call for us to remember that ‘as people of God we are called to live in peace with each other and those around us.’
“We share the pain of this violence against the bishop-elect and the pain of all who suffer in South Sudan. May South Sudanese leaders re-double efforts to implement R-ARCSS and bring peace to the nation.”
