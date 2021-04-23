|
How are Anglicans around the world fighting racism inside and outside church structures?
[Anglican Communion News Service] Churches around the Anglican Communion are deeply involved in the fight against racism, both within the structures of the church itself and in wider society. The year 2020 was marked by an increase in support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of police officers in the United States. Many churches released statements in response to the tragedy, affirming a commitment to racial reconciliation. COVID-19 has also disproportionately impacted minority groups. Churches around the world have been doing what they can in the fight against racism.
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Gathering on Sacred Ground with Presiding Bishop Curry
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Covid and Congregations: What Lies Ahead In 2021?
- Faith-Inspired Changemaking Masterclass – Apply By Apr. 25
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Episcopal Service Corps Open House for Young Adults Discerning a Service Year
- Get Your Anglican Certificate at Lancaster Seminary
- Office of Government Relations releases new climate change resource for Earth Day 2021
- ‘A Year in the Life,’ Episode 1: Black Lives Matter
- United Thank Offering: $479,369.53 awarded for second cycle of Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion COVID-19 grants
- Amanda Skofstad named public affairs officer for The Episcopal Church
- The Episcopal Church launches Concerts for the Human Family
- Episcopal Church releases racial justice audit of leaders
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Church Executive Council announces diocesan relief grants
- For People Podcast Welcomes Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
