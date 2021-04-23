How are Anglicans around the world fighting racism inside and outside church structures?

[Anglican Communion News Service] Churches around the Anglican Communion are deeply involved in the fight against racism, both within the structures of the church itself and in wider society. The year 2020 was marked by an increase in support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of police officers in the United States. Many churches released statements in response to the tragedy, affirming a commitment to racial reconciliation. COVID-19 has also disproportionately impacted minority groups. Churches around the world have been doing what they can in the fight against racism.

