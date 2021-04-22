Archbishops of Canterbury and York respond to Church of England Anti-Racism Taskforce Report

Racism is a sin. Of this, we have no doubt. Anything which diminishes the value and beauty of each individual person, made in the image of God, is sinful. There is no place for it in the world, and we are determined to make sure there is no room for it in the church.

But it is here. We have seen, time and time again, people being bullied, overlooked, undermined and excluded from the life of the church, from the family of God. It breaks our hearts, and we are truly sorry.

We welcome this report from the Anti-Racism Taskforce, which we commissioned last year to help us understand what progress we might have made towards tackling racism in the Church of England. Having scrutinized reports and recommendations from the last 35 years, the Taskforce have identified many things which must change; things which have been called for before and have not been done.

Read the entire statement here.