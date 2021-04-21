|
Virtual Bishops’ Conversations will be held in preparation for Lambeth Conference
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[The Lambeth Conference] The Lambeth Conference is being planned for the summer of 2022. In 2021, in preparation for the event, a series of pre-conference virtual meetings will be available for Anglican Bishops.
Starting in July 2021, ‘Bishops’ Conversations’ will invite Anglican Bishops to meet with one another online, to start exploring the theme of ‘God’s Church for God’s World.’ More activity is planned for the first quarter of 2022. Bishops are invited to attend six sessions, once a month.
Reflecting on themes from 1 Peter, the groups will incorporate time for prayer and Bible study, sharing ministry experiences and stories and discussing what it means for the Anglican Communion to be responsive to the needs of a fast-changing world.
The ‘Bishops’ Conversations’ will help to discern shared priorities and hopes in advance of the face-to-face conference, and to shape and enrich the conference programme planning.
The virtual meetings will be open to all active bishops in the Anglican Communion. Registration for the sessions is now open and bishops are being emailed by the conference company with the full registration details. The meetings are optional.
The meetings are being shaped by the Lambeth Conference Working Group, Chaired by Bishop Emma Ineson. They will be supported by a diverse and talented team of Bishop convenors and facilitators from around the Anglican Communion to deliver the sessions.
Bishop Emma said: ‘The Lambeth Conference provides a once-a-decade opportunity for Anglican bishops worldwide to meet with one another for prayer, fellowship and dialogue. With the conference now meeting in 2022, meeting online in advance provides a special opportunity for bishops to start to prepare, meet one another and discuss conference themes. We know that the life of a bishop is hugely busy, but hope that bishops will take the opportunity to join in the pre-event conversations.’
Phil George, Lambeth Conference CEO said: ‘The Anglican Communion is diverse, with a wide range of languages spoken. The conference team is working hard to set up groups that enable bishops from different provinces to meet together, catering to different time zone and language/interpretation considerations. We are really looking forward to all that the pre-event Bishops’ Conversations getting underway.’
The Bishops’ Conversations timetable and wider information is available on the Lambeth Conference website.
Bishops will receive registration details via email from the Lambeth conference team.
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Covid and Congregations: What Lies Ahead In 2021?
- Compassion Community Circle: Food Insecurity
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Gathering on Sacred Ground with Presiding Bishop Curry
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Faith-Inspired Changemaking Masterclass – Apply By Apr. 25
- Episcopal Service Corps Open House for Young Adults Discerning a Service Year
- Get Your Anglican Certificate at Lancaster Seminary
- Office of Government Relations releases new climate change resource for Earth Day 2021
- ‘A Year in the Life,’ Episode 1: Black Lives Matter
- United Thank Offering: $479,369.53 awarded for second cycle of Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion COVID-19 grants
- Amanda Skofstad named public affairs officer for The Episcopal Church
- The Episcopal Church launches Concerts for the Human Family
- Episcopal Church releases racial justice audit of leaders
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Church Executive Council announces diocesan relief grants
- For People Podcast Welcomes Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- EPF PIN Responds to Resumption of UNRWA and USAID Funding
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- 2021 Theology of Gratitude Scholars Conference calls for proposals
- Episcopal Church Archives closes for relocation; limited access only until Sept. 1
- The Episcopal Church’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ web series launches second season
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Peekskill, NY
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Bethany Beach, DE
-
Vicar Winder, GA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Interim Rector Las Vegas, NV
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Rector Huntersville, NC
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector, Time Certain Raleigh, NC
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Las Cruces, NM
-
Director of Children, Youth & Family Ministry Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Rector Columbus, OH
Social Menu