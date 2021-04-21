Virtual Bishops’ Conversations will be held in preparation for Lambeth Conference

[The Lambeth Conference] The Lambeth Conference is being planned for the summer of 2022. In 2021, in preparation for the event, a series of pre-conference virtual meetings will be available for Anglican Bishops.

Starting in July 2021, ‘Bishops’ Conversations’ will invite Anglican Bishops to meet with one another online, to start exploring the theme of ‘God’s Church for God’s World.’ More activity is planned for the first quarter of 2022. Bishops are invited to attend six sessions, once a month.

Reflecting on themes from 1 Peter, the groups will incorporate time for prayer and Bible study, sharing ministry experiences and stories and discussing what it means for the Anglican Communion to be responsive to the needs of a fast-changing world.

The ‘Bishops’ Conversations’ will help to discern shared priorities and hopes in advance of the face-to-face conference, and to shape and enrich the conference programme planning.

The virtual meetings will be open to all active bishops in the Anglican Communion. Registration for the sessions is now open and bishops are being emailed by the conference company with the full registration details. The meetings are optional.

The meetings are being shaped by the Lambeth Conference Working Group, Chaired by Bishop Emma Ineson. They will be supported by a diverse and talented team of Bishop convenors and facilitators from around the Anglican Communion to deliver the sessions.

Bishop Emma said: ‘The Lambeth Conference provides a once-a-decade opportunity for Anglican bishops worldwide to meet with one another for prayer, fellowship and dialogue. With the conference now meeting in 2022, meeting online in advance provides a special opportunity for bishops to start to prepare, meet one another and discuss conference themes. We know that the life of a bishop is hugely busy, but hope that bishops will take the opportunity to join in the pre-event conversations.’

Phil George, Lambeth Conference CEO said: ‘The Anglican Communion is diverse, with a wide range of languages spoken. The conference team is working hard to set up groups that enable bishops from different provinces to meet together, catering to different time zone and language/interpretation considerations. We are really looking forward to all that the pre-event Bishops’ Conversations getting underway.’



The Bishops’ Conversations timetable and wider information is available on the Lambeth Conference website.

Bishops will receive registration details via email from the Lambeth conference team.