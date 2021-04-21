New findings published in long-term Church of England study into clergy well-being

[Church of England] The latest set of findings from a 10-year research program into the factors that enable clergy to flourish in ministry have been published by the Church of England. “Moving In Power, Transitions in Ordained Ministry,” part of the Living Ministry research project, explores transitions from ordination to curacy and first posts, between posts and in the period before retirement.

The qualitative panel draws on individual and group interviews with 72 clergy and examines their well-being based on five dimensions: spiritual and vocational, physical and mental, relationships, financial and material and participation in the wider church.

The study makes suggestions for good practice for the person in transition, theological education institutions, diocesan officers and senior clergy, parishes and the national church, arguing that each of these has a role to play in supporting ordinands and clergy through periods of transition.

