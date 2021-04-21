Episcopal bishops’ statements on guilty verdicts in killing of George Floyd

[Episcopal News Service] Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter on April 20 in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry released this video message before the verdicts. Other Episcopal leaders from across the church issued statements in the hours before and after the reading of the verdicts. The following is a selection of those statements.

Minnesota Bishop Craig Loya

Today’s verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd will undoubtedly bring a sense of justice, and even relief, to many, many people in Minnesota and around the nation. Our history is full of examples of the legal system’s failure to hold public servants accountable for violence against Black, brown, and Indigenous bodies, so today is an important step in the direction of a more just society.

At the same time, Mr. Floyd’s murder is a symptom of a deep sickness that infects every one of us, and every institution that makes up the fabric of our common life. One verdict, however momentous, will not heal this sickness that lies deep inside us. If we are to be faithful to the call of the gospel, joining the Spirit’s work of healing and liberation must now form a core part of how we spend the rest of our lives. As we move forward together, there are several things to bear in mind about what it means for us as disciples of Jesus to join this work.

First, this work does not happen quickly. Over the last several centuries, racism has so thoroughly informed how we live together in the world that it is programmed into every public and private institution, every education, criminal justice, banking, and housing policy, and indeed, even the very cells that make up our bodies. Every aspect of our life as a nation is engineered to advantage some and disadvantage others based on the race they appear to belong to. It took several centuries for us to reach this moment, dismantling and rebuilding a new future will be work that consumes the rest of all of our lives.

Second, this work must be empowered by the Holy Spirit, and rooted in the transformation of our own hearts. Racism is part of the web of interlocking sin we are all trapped in. In my forty-four years of living, all the pain I have both inflicted and endured has convinced me beyond any doubt that by ourselves, we are incapable of escaping that sin, and that we can only be liberated by the power of God’s almighty love. It will not do for us to say we need action instead of prayer. Regular, intentional, disciplined practices of anchoring my body, mind, and soul to the living God is the only way I have a chance of acting in a way that is faithful. If I act in the world before my own heart has been taken over by the power of God then I have misplaced my faith in my own abilities, and it’s people like me that have made such a mess of things to begin with. This is not about our own good intentions, or noble efforts, or performative wokeness. The healing our world so desperately cries out for can only be done by God, and we can only be on board with what God is doing if we are offering our hearts up for healing moment by moment.

Here in the Episcopal Church in Minnesota, this work will need to start with telling the truth about how our own church has been complicit in building systems, both in and outside of the church, that privilege some at the expense of others based on race. This will ask us to take a fearless moral inventory of how we have functioned, and then begin to discern what we might look like on the other side. Even as I write this, this work is beginning, and as this year unfolds, there will be invitations to our whole diocese to engage with it.

We will also need to join what the Spirit is doing outside the institution of the church. Our society is being invited to reimagine how we understand and approach policing and public safety, how might we imagine new approaches to our lending, housing, employment, and educational policies, and on and on. If we are to be faithful, we as Spirit-soaked disciples of Jesus will need to be fully present to all of that work.

To confess that God is Trinity is to confess that God’s very heart is unity without uniformity, and difference without division, that God’s very heart is a relationship of perfect mutual love, and that Christian life is always about making room inside ourselves for the reality of another, and to be transformed by that encounter into something that is holy, and altogether closer to the heart of God. That is what God in Jesus has done for us, and that’s what we are called to do with, in, and for one another and the world.

The question for us after the trial is: who shall we become? Can we learn to see ourselves, not as people competing for rungs on a ladder, but as members of the crowd pressing in on Jesus, diverse and different and broken, but united by our faith that Jesus alone has the power to heal the sickness inside us, in the assurance that his power, like that of God our mother, is an inexhaustible well of love, of healing, of joy? Can we give up ourselves, and our whole lives, as an offering to that love, until it is gloriously done, on earth as it is in heaven?

Atlanta Bishop Rob Wright

This evening we have learned that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of every charge in the death of George Floyd.

If this is a victory, it is a victory for the role of law in affirming human dignity. If it is a victory, it is a victory for the countless law enforcement officers who embrace accountability and who practice appropriate use of force as they protect and serve without prejudice.

Still, justice requires more than sending one man to prison. Justice requires us to acknowledge and change the fact that Black, Brown, and poor Americans are often treated differently than other Americans, particularly in encounters with law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

So, today’s verdict does not signal the end of our work for equity and justice but rather confirms that to fight for equity and justice is the right fight to be in.

Indianapolis Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows

Last Sunday, during my visitation at St. Paul’s, Indianapolis, one of the saints in that congregation asked me how I was doing during these long days in which the deaths of Black and brown people at the hands of police are a daily news story. Now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd, I want to tell you how I answered that question.

One day shortly before the trial began, I realized that in the busyness of the last few months, I had let my license plates expire. It put the fear of God into me. As soon as I realized what I had done, I immediately rearranged my day to get to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. On the way, I had to explain to my ten-year-old son why I was shaking as I was driving, and why we had to go right then, urgently, with no delays.

And then, a few days later, fueled by the dread that every Black mother carries in her heart, I talked with my son again. I told him that in just a few years when he learns to drive, he must never, ever, for any reason, let his tags expire, and I told him why. My soul is still in anguish at the need to warn my son against what awaits him in the world.

This trial has been a very personal issue for me, and for many other Black people. I wish it weren’t. I am relieved that Derek Chauvin has been held accountable for the murder of George Floyd. But accountability is not the same thing as justice, and it will not bring George Floyd back to those who loved him.

Tonight, fresh with relief at the verdict, I am aware of my deep longing for true justice, the kind that becomes possible when people like us promise to stand with the vulnerable and marginalized to transform systems of injustice. When we do that, we are committing ourselves to creating a world in which young men can learn to drive without their mothers fearing for their lives. When you dedicate yourselves to this work, you mean that you want your bishop to be able to drive to the BMV without panic, even on expired tags. When we stand together as beacons of Christ, we are saying that we want communities in which the public safety system protects the lives of all of God’s people and in which we no longer need to learn the names of those who have been taken from us by police.

In the days to come, many of you will want to show up and stand in solidarity with our allies. I pray that you do so peacefully, with hearts bent on justice and mercy, and with your eye on the Beloved Community we long to be.

Thank you for your witness, this Eastertide and always.

Washington Bishop Mariann Budde

Editor’s note: Joint statement with Washington National Cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith; the Rev. Leonard Hamlin Sr., the cathedral’s canon missioner and minister of equity and inclusion; and the Rev. Robert Fisher, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square.

While the trauma of George Floyd’s murder remains, today we give thanks that justice has been done.

The facts were never in doubt: former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes until he died. We saw it with our own eyes.

What we did not know until today was whether our criminal justice system would render justice in a case of a White officer taking the life of a Black man.

We pray for God’s mercy to surround George Floyd’s family and friends as they hold their private grief in the spotlight of an international movement demanding acknowledgement that Black lives matter as much as other lives. To them, and to all for whom there is so rarely justice, we pledge our continued commitment to the work of confronting racism in ourselves, our churches and the nation, including the racism present within policing in this country.

We also pray for all police officers, for their discernment when on duty and for their safety. We pray for those in civic leadership during this time of unrest and racial reckoning, that they will use their authority for the good of all.

George Floyd’s tragic death has prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice, and rightfully so. Because of what the world witnessed, the will and awareness needed to bring change — in our institutions, our culture, our politics and yes, our hearts — is on the rise, and we give thanks to God for this glimmer of light in the shadow of suffering.

Together we will find a way forward toward a more just society and God’s dream for us of beloved community. May God have mercy on us all, and order our steps in the ways of justice and peace.

Los Angeles Bishop John Harvey Taylor

Most of all, may today’s verdict affirming that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd enable Mr. Floyd’s family and friends to receive some measure of comfort and peace. I invite all in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles to keep them in our prayers as well as the people of Minneapolis and all who have been victims of racism and oppression.

After Mr. Floyd’s murder in May 2020, tens of millions all over the United States raised their voices in outrage because of this and more instances of unjust police violence against Black people and other people of color. Millions said as one: “Black Lives Matter.” The road to reform will be longer than we might wish, as Daunte Wright’s April 11 killing in Brooklyn Center made so heartbreakingly clear. Yet both in the media and in the courtroom, many representatives of law enforcement deplored former officer Chauvin’s actions. May their witness signal a turning point for our country as we devise models of law enforcement rooted in wholeness, healing, safety, and justice for all.

In our diocese, the Bishop’s Commission on Gospel Justice and Community Safety has taken as its mission to articulate a Christ-centered vision of community safety, assess the relationship between residents and law enforcement in our neighborhoods in all six counties, and advocate for reform locally, regionally, and nationally. Please keep the commission in your prayers tonight during our fifth monthly meeting, and our first with Sister Patricia Sarah Terry as chair, including by using the prayer Presiding Bishop Michael Curry commended to the church this afternoon:

O God, you have bound us together in a common life. Help us, in the midst of our struggles for justice and truth, to confront one another without hatred or bitterness, and to work together with mutual forbearance and respect; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Vermont Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown

Thanks to a brave young woman with a cell phone camera, the world saw Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until Mr. Floyd died. And yet, when I heard the news that Chauvin had been convicted of murder today, it felt surreal. There have been so many other times when we have watched a Black man, a Black woman, a Black child, suffer and die at the hands of a police officer. And there have been so many times I have allowed myself to believe that the perpetrators would be held accountable. But they never were.

That changed today. I am grateful for that. But I want you to join me in contemplating how strange it is to be thankful that one man was convicted of murdering another. Accountability is essential, yet we must work toward a world in which a man like Derek Chauvin never again thinks it is okay for him to kneel on George Floyd’s neck, a world in which no one will ever think it is right to do such violence to another child of God.

When I spoke to my brother this afternoon about preparing to hear this news, I told him I was feeling numb in the midst of the apprehension. He sent me the link to Nina Simone’s classic song, “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free.” “I wish I knew how it would feel to be free,” she sings. “I wish I could break all the chains holdin’ me.” That was what I needed to crack through the numbness.

I am always hopeful, especially during this Easter season, that resurrection is right there around the corner—no matter how distant it might seem. With this verdict, I feel that maybe, finally, we might be able to get on with the racial reckoning that lies ahead of us as a nation. My prayer is that we face into this work and do not turn back. Because it will not be easy, and it will not be quick. But for today, at least, it feels as though progress is possible, and we have taken a first step toward the kind of reconciliation that leads to Beloved Community in which everyone knows how it feels to be free.

My prayers are with the jurors, with George Floyd’s family and with the entire community of the Twin Cities.

Arizona Bishop Jennifer Reddall

Today a jury found ex-Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd last year.

This verdict fills me with both grief and relief. It cannot give Mr. Floyd back his life. Nor does it completely restore faith in a justice system that has not held many other law enforcement officials accountable for the deaths of men and women of color in their custody. I believe that God desires a world in which my siblings of color no longer need to justly fear their interactions with police; and where police are able to recognize their shared humanity with those they are sworn to protect and serve.

A unanimous jury has agreed that Mr. Floyd’s life did not need to be lost; that excessive violence is not protected by a badge of service; and that Mr. Floyd’s life mattered to each one of those jurors enough to convict Mr. Chauvin. In that, I find some relief.

Texas Bishop Andrew Doyle

Like many of you in the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, in Texas, and across the country we watched and waited for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin Case. In some way the verdict reveals who we are, and gives us a glimpse of who we might hope to become. It also begins to reveal what we believe what is not acceptable force against one another – especially in regards to the police.

The jury decided that George Floyd was unnecessarily killed at the hands of a police officer. We need to ponder that for a moment.

This is not the first trial though nor I fear will it or should it be the last. There have been many others even more recently than George Floyd.

Whom shall we name? Duante Wright, Javier Ambler, Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Walter Scott, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Matthew Dean, Jamee Johnson, Botham Shem Jean, E. J. Bradford, Antwon Rose, and Adam Toledo. Who else might we name?

I am mindful that in the first three months of 2021 there were 213 fatal police shootings of people of color. Black people are stopped and killed at a higher rate than any other race or ethnicity.

There is much to grieve, and much work still to be undertaken.

I pray that we will lean towards each other in this moment as a country, state, and diocese. Let us pray for our dead ones, the family, the friends and the losses of fathers, brothers, sons, daughters, mothers, and sisters. Let us lift up the untold burden these deaths have cost families and our society.

The sin of racism is a very real burden for our American society. It is writ large at moments like this. We cannot shy away from reform and our work that remains before us.

Who we are in this moment will in the end speak a new chapter of our life together into being. We must continue to work toward police reform and a rebirth of humanity and compassion for others. Only then, will we no longer have to mourn and protest such senseless acts of violence and hatred.

Although Derek Chauvin was found guilty, there is no reason for celebration. This is still a somber moment. As some say, the service has ended, our service begins. Let our service on behalf of each other begin. Let thy kingdom come and thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

New York Bishop Andrew Dietsche

Editor’s note: Joint statement with Bishop Suffragan Allen Shin and Bishop Assistant Mary Glasspool released before the verdicts.

We write to you during the hours in which we and all Americans await the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial for the killing of George Floyd. We have been here before. Waiting and watching as juries deliberate is the way in which we as citizens most directly engage the judicial process, and the stakes are always high. In a real sense, every case and every verdict puts our judicial system again to the test, and the issuing of verdicts makes a witness to the quality of justice in America before the whole world. That is manifestly true in this case. The killing of George Floyd precipitated protests across the United States and across the world. The trial of Derek Chauvin is as grave as any we have ever seen. Now we watch to witness and assess the capacity of the American judicial system to meet the need which all people have for justice. African Americans particularly have lived with the long experience of seeing the courts fail them again and again and by those failures devalue their lives and losses. Whatever the verdict, there will be an aftermath.

This case and this verdict matter. What comes now will go to the heart of how we remember and honor the life and the death of George Floyd. But it is our prayer that, whatever verdict comes, we may as a people remain steadfast in our commitment to work for racial justice. Let us pray for the safety of all people in the hours and days to come. In the Diocese of New York, our commitment to racial justice remains absolute. We believe that the charge to care for the poor and oppressed, to proclaim the equality and dignity of all people, and to work tirelessly for the reconciliation of people is at the heart of gospel justice. And we believe that the civil and human rights work of this diocese is inseparable from the Christian faith we embrace and the Lord who calls us into a shared common life. We do not know what will come in the days ahead. Nevertheless we are committed, and we call you, to work for peace, to never return evil for evil, to never flag in our commitment to justice, especially to racial justice, and to honor the life we share as Christians and Episcopalians across our two hundred churches. Whatever comes, let us recommit to our work on reparations for slavery and on anti-racism education, and strive for the justice and peace commended to us by Christ, that we may go forward together, as one people, brave and strong and faithful for the work we have been given to do.

Pittsburgh Bishop Dorsey McConnell

Editor’s note: Statement released before the verdicts.

The trial of Derek Chauvin will likely conclude in the coming days. Whatever the result, we may see a familiar pattern. The verdict will be announced. There will be a public reaction, which will include statements from bishops of the Church. If the verdict is seen to accomplish some measure of justice, there may be muted praise; if not, there will be protest. In any case, there should be lamentation that such a trial needed to be held at all, that deaths of unarmed Black men and other people of color at the hands of police continue to occur with a frequency that shows no sign of abating.

If there is a single word we need to hear in this season of the Resurrection, if there is one essential fact established by the reality of the Empty Tomb, it is this: God does not wait for the world to come to its senses before He acts decisively to establish His Kingdom. The inauguration of His reign of justice does not depend on the decisions of earthly courts. He did not wait for Herod to be replaced, or for Pilate to be recalled to Rome; the Cross and Resurrection did not depend on the hope that some future Caesar might bring about a kinder, gentler, more just empire.

God acted in and through Jesus Christ, and in doing so, God achieved for us absolute victory over sin and death. This is the reality those who believe in Christ now know. This is the Kingdom we call home, even as we continue to dwell in this world.

I do not believe that the historic tragedy of racism in this country will be ended by any verdict in any trial. All I know is that, for Christians, our calling and our work will be the same next Sunday as it was last Sunday: to love, teach and heal.

We will still be called to stand for and with the oppressed and to love the oppressor, to call attention to systemic sin and work to correct the structures that promote it, to critique any manifestation of human supremacy, which always seeks to supplant the supremacy of Christ and Christ’s Kingdom. No matter the verdict, this call and this work do not change.

So, let us not be distracted. Pray for all who continue to mourn the death of George Floyd, and pray as well for the man who killed him. Move more deeply into the world to build bridges with those who have suffered under the burden of racism over generations, and join them in the ongoing work of healing our society from this curse. Help those charged with the enforcement of law in our democracy to become fully what we know, at their best, they can be. And pray constantly that the will of the Father may be done on earth as it is in heaven.

As we continue to walk this road together, let us find our strength and our hope in the power of the risen Christ, who always goes before us.

San Diego Bishop Susan Brown Snook

Nearly a year ago, George Floyd died in Minneapolis, during a prolonged confrontation with a police officer – a death that sparked protest movements across the country. Today, the police officer was found guilty of his murder. It is a verdict that has been awaited with both dread and anticipation, as the events of the past year have recalled the long history of racial injustice and inequality in this country.

We Christians take a baptismal vow to “strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being.” While a verdict may be thought of as one way justice is done, ultimately the work of justice requires all of us working together to ensure that we can build a peaceful and just society. We hope for a world in which people of color do not fear that interactions with police or others will lead to their deaths. We work toward a world in which all people can work, live, and socialize in a world that appreciates their diversity rather than holding certain groups back because their diversity is not appreciated or understood. We pray for a world in which people of all skin tones and ethnic backgrounds can live in justice and peace.

True justice will come as all of us live into our baptismal vow to work toward a peaceful and just society. Such a society will require systemic change, when those of us with historic power and privilege take an honest look at the systems that have held so many back in our country, and take active steps to transform those systems. In our diocese, many of us have started the process that leads toward transformation through programs such as Sacred Ground. The work continues with the Racial Justice Task Force that our Co-Missioners for Peace and Justice, The Rev. Rebecca Dinovo and Deann Rios are helping to create.

This verdict does not bring George Floyd back to life. I invite you to pray for the repose of his soul and for comfort for his family. And I hope you will join me in committing to the work of racial reconciliation, one of the three mission priorities of The Episcopal Church (along with evangelism and care of creation). As Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in a statement earlier today, “May we not be paralyzed by our pain, our fear, and our anger. May we learn, as the Bible teaches, to ‘love not in word and speech but in truth and in action,’ truth and action that leads to justice and healing.”

O God, you have bound us together in a common life. Help us, in the midst of our struggles for justice and truth, to confront one another without hatred or bitterness, and to work together with mutual forbearance and respect; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

New Jersey Bishop William H. Stokes

It appears that justice has been done in the decision of a jury to find former Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts with which he was charged. He is a convicted felon, guilty of the murder of George Floyd. As a nation, we can find some satisfaction that our system worked in this instance. Nonetheless, we must all recognize that we are a long way from having a just society. There is much work still in front of us. The verdict today does not bring George Floyd back to life. His family and community will continue to suffer the deep pain of loss. Moreover, the verdict does not make up for the times, too numerous to count, when justice has not been done for Black and Brown people in this country. Consider Daunte Wright, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Elijah McClain, Tamir Rice. The verdict today does not cleanse this nation of the systemic racism and White Supremacy that is so deeply embedded in our nation’s history and on-going life, a fact which continues to make life miserable and dangerous for a significant portion of our citizenry who suffer from injustice each and every day.

The stated mission of the Church, indeed God’s mission, is “to restore all people to unity with God and one another in Christ” (Book of Common Prayer, p. 855). The jury decision in the Derek Chauvin case offers us a unique opportunity as a church to engage in God’s work of justice and healing. I pray that we will all commit ourselves to this sacred work and pledge ourselves to strive for justice and peace among all people as our baptismal promises command us to do.

O God, you have bound us together in a common life. Help us, in the midst of our struggles for justice and truth, to confront one another without hatred or bitterness, and to work together with mutual forbearance and respect; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Michigan Bishop Bonnie A. Perry

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering Mr. George Floyd.

A moment of justice has occurred: Mr. Floyd’s death has been neither excused nor ignored. Many will welcome this verdict as a long overdue act of official accountability and humanity. Other people may respond to this verdict with lingering questions and concerns. As people of faith we are called to listen to all people and to do exactly as the prophet Micah said: “To do justice, love mercy and to walk humbly with our God.”

To do justice, we too must act. The young woman who took out her phone and filmed Mr. Floyd’s arrest, ensured that the world would have visual evidence of Officer Chauvin’s actions. What actions are we being called to take to create a more just world?

To love mercy, we must listen and learn. To whom are we being called to listen?

To walk humbly with our God, we dare not shy away from the divisive, difficult issues of our day, particularly those that involve systemic racism.

We are the people God is calling to create a more perfect union in our country. Our ministry of reconciling love, our ministry of loving our neighbors as ourselves, our ministry of respecting the dignity of every human being, begins again today.

We have much to do and we have been given many gifts to use. Let us build on this moment of accountability with deep prayer and focused action.

Tonight, I invite your prayers for the community of Minneapolis, for the family members of Mr. Floyd and Mr. Chauvin, and for all who are grieving or feel unheard.

May all of us who feel exhaustion, joy, frustration, anger or even guilt be filled with God’s boundless love. May our hearts be comforted and know that God working through us can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine and may we experience tonight the peace of Christ which passes all understanding.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., our diocese will gather with dioceses throughout the country for a service of remembrance for Mr. George Floyd. I hope that you will save this time and date. Detailed information will be shared in upcoming days.

As the night falls on Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota and our nation, let us all continue to pray.