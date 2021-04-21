|
Church of England partners with Durham University in new project to support decarbonization
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England will be supported in its ambitious aim of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 through a new partnership with the Durham Energy Institute (DEI).
In February last year, the General Synod voted for a new target for all parts of the church to work to become net-zero by 2030.
Heating buildings is one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions for the church, along with electricity use and transport.
The church owns and operates around 40,000 buildings, including 42 cathedrals.
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Gathering on Sacred Ground with Presiding Bishop Curry
- Faith-Inspired Changemaking Masterclass – Apply By Apr. 25
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Compassion Community Circle: Food Insecurity
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Covid and Congregations: What Lies Ahead In 2021?
- Episcopal Service Corps Open House for Young Adults Discerning a Service Year
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Get Your Anglican Certificate at Lancaster Seminary
- Office of Government Relations releases new climate change resource for Earth Day 2021
- ‘A Year in the Life,’ Episode 1: Black Lives Matter
- United Thank Offering: $479,369.53 awarded for second cycle of Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion COVID-19 grants
- Amanda Skofstad named public affairs officer for The Episcopal Church
- The Episcopal Church launches Concerts for the Human Family
- Episcopal Church releases racial justice audit of leaders
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Church Executive Council announces diocesan relief grants
- For People Podcast Welcomes Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- EPF PIN Responds to Resumption of UNRWA and USAID Funding
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- 2021 Theology of Gratitude Scholars Conference calls for proposals
- Episcopal Church Archives closes for relocation; limited access only until Sept. 1
- The Episcopal Church’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ web series launches second season
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Rector, Time Certain Raleigh, NC
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Peekskill, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Interim Rector Las Vegas, NV
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Bethany Beach, DE
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Director of Children, Youth & Family Ministry Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Vicar Winder, GA
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Rector Huntersville, NC
-
Rector Las Cruces, NM
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
Social Menu