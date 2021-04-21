Church of England partners with Durham University in new project to support decarbonization

[Church of England] The Church of England will be supported in its ambitious aim of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 through a new partnership with the Durham Energy Institute (DEI).

In February last year, the General Synod voted for a new target for all parts of the church to work to become net-zero by 2030.

Heating buildings is one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions for the church, along with electricity use and transport.

The church owns and operates around 40,000 buildings, including 42 cathedrals.

