Episcopal Church issues statement on Biden administration’s refugee resettlement policy
Posted 1 hour ago
“Today’s decision left us both surprised and profoundly disappointed with the administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable migrants worldwide,” said The Rev. Dr. C.K. Robertson, canon to the presiding bishop for ministry beyond The Episcopal Church, “it will leave many refugees – including many who have gone through the stringent screening and vetting process – in vulnerable conditions.” Despite this setback, the Church remains committed to ensuring that the administration fulfills its promise to resettle 125,000 refugees in FY2022. “Members of the Episcopal Church will participate in Refugee Council USA’s Virtual Advocacy Days next week, giving them an opportunity to ask their members of Congress to provide the administration with the funding to meet these goals,” said Rebecca Blachly, director of the office of government relations for The Episcopal Church. In addition to these efforts, the Church will continue to work through its coalition partners to ensure that the United States continues to welcome the stranger, especially the most vulnerable ones facing dire conditions overseas.
