Church in Wales declares climate emergency

[Church in Wales] Members of the Church in Wales on April 14 declared a climate emergency and agreed that an “urgent and rapid global response” to global warming is necessary.

They also voted to plan for the whole church to have net-zero carbon emissions, ideally by 2030, and to divest funds from fossil fuels.

Climate change was a key issue at the online meeting of the Church’s Governing Body. The motion to declare a climate emergency and commit to net-zero carbon emissions was brought by the church’s environmental group, CHASE (Church Action for Sustaining the Environment).

