Clergy pray for peace amid violent unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland

[Church of Ireland] Clergy in the Shankill area of Belfast took to the streets on April 8 to pray for peace in the midst of scenes of rioting. The following day, a prayer vigil was attended by representatives of different denominations, among them the bishops of Connor and Down and Dromore and Roman Catholic Bishop Noel Treanor.

The prayer vigil, held at Forth Spring Community Centre on Springfield Road, was organized by the Rev. Tracey McRoberts, rector of St. Matthew’s Parish, where much of the violence had been focused, and the Rev. Martin Magill, parish priest at St. John’s, Falls Road, at the suggestion of their bishops.

