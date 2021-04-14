|
Clergy pray for peace amid violent unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Posted 52 mins ago
|
[Church of Ireland] Clergy in the Shankill area of Belfast took to the streets on April 8 to pray for peace in the midst of scenes of rioting. The following day, a prayer vigil was attended by representatives of different denominations, among them the bishops of Connor and Down and Dromore and Roman Catholic Bishop Noel Treanor.
The prayer vigil, held at Forth Spring Community Centre on Springfield Road, was organized by the Rev. Tracey McRoberts, rector of St. Matthew’s Parish, where much of the violence had been focused, and the Rev. Martin Magill, parish priest at St. John’s, Falls Road, at the suggestion of their bishops.
- Episcopal Service Corps Open House for Young Adults Discerning a Service Year
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Office of Black Ministries Internalized Oppression Retreats and Workshops
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Kimberly Bryant
- Churches Working for Water Access and Water Justice
- COVID-19 Community Conversations: Mental Health Equity and Resilience with DOHMH
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Covid and Congregations: What Lies Ahead In 2021?
- Compassion Community Circle: Food Insecurity
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- The Good News of Rogation: April Good News Gardens Zoom Gathering
- Gathering on Sacred Ground with Presiding Bishop Curry
- Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times, with The Most Rev. Michael Curry and The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey Lee
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- 2021 Theology of Gratitude Scholars Conference calls for proposals
- Episcopal Church Archives closes for relocation; limited access only until Sept. 1
- The Episcopal Church’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ web series launches second season
- Episcopal Church Executive Council to meet virtually April 16
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- School of Theology Removes DuBose from Annual Lecture Series Title
- Episcopal Asiamerica Ministries, Church Planting announce virtual ‘Church Planting in the Asian Diaspora’ conference
- Episcopal Youth Event/Evento de Jóvenes Episcopales Research Project
- Available now: Evangelism Matters audioconference, an innovative approach to sharing, learning and growing evangelism ministry
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Episcopal Church’s ‘A Year in the Life’ web series explores challenges of past year
- Blue Book reports for 2022 General Convention are available
- CDSP Announces Transition in Dean of Students Office
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Las Cruces, NM
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Interim Rector Las Vegas, NV
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Director of Children, Youth & Family Ministry Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Rector, Time Certain Raleigh, NC
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Huntersville, NC
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
Social Menu