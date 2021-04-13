Episcopal Church in the Philippines elects Bishop Brent Alawas as next prime bishop

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Episcopal Church in the Philippines’ 11th Synod has elected the bishop of Northern Philippines as its next prime bishop and primate. Bishop Brent Harry W. Alawas will succeed Prime Bishop Joel Pachao, who will retire in June.

The Synod met on April 7 and 8 April in a hybrid format. Most delegates were physically gathered in diocesan venues and were connected nationally through an online conference service. Alawas, the only nominee, was elected on the first ballot.

The theme of the Synod was “Recovering our Prophetic Ministry.” It approved a resolution expressing opposition to an anti-terror law. It also called for a more vigorous and compassionate approach to combat COVID-19. The synod also agreed that the Visayas Mission Area will be elevated into a missionary diocese within the next triennium.