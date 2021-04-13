|
Episcopal Church in the Philippines elects Bishop Brent Alawas as next prime bishop
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Episcopal Church in the Philippines’ 11th Synod has elected the bishop of Northern Philippines as its next prime bishop and primate. Bishop Brent Harry W. Alawas will succeed Prime Bishop Joel Pachao, who will retire in June.
The Synod met on April 7 and 8 April in a hybrid format. Most delegates were physically gathered in diocesan venues and were connected nationally through an online conference service. Alawas, the only nominee, was elected on the first ballot.
The theme of the Synod was “Recovering our Prophetic Ministry.” It approved a resolution expressing opposition to an anti-terror law. It also called for a more vigorous and compassionate approach to combat COVID-19. The synod also agreed that the Visayas Mission Area will be elevated into a missionary diocese within the next triennium.
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Global Vaccine Access: Ensuring Equity for all God’s Children
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Kimberly Bryant
- Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times, with The Most Rev. Michael Curry and The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey Lee
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- COVID-19 Community Conversations: Mental Health Equity and Resilience with DOHMH
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- The Good News of Rogation: April Good News Gardens Zoom Gathering
- Compassion Community Circle: Food Insecurity
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Office of Black Ministries Internalized Oppression Retreats and Workshops
- School of Theology Removes DuBose from Annual Lecture Series Title
- Episcopal Asiamerica Ministries, Church Planting announce virtual ‘Church Planting in the Asian Diaspora’ conference
- Episcopal Youth Event/Evento de Jóvenes Episcopales Research Project
- Available now: Evangelism Matters audioconference, an innovative approach to sharing, learning and growing evangelism ministry
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Episcopal Church’s ‘A Year in the Life’ web series explores challenges of past year
- Blue Book reports for 2022 General Convention are available
- CDSP Announces Transition in Dean of Students Office
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Interim Rector Las Vegas, NV
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Huntersville, NC
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Las Cruces, NM
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Rector, Time Certain Raleigh, NC
Social Menu