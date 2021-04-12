|
RIP: The Rt. Rev. Charles E. Jenkins, former bishop of Louisiana, dies at 69
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Louisiana] The Rt. Rev. Charles Edward Jenkins III, tenth bishop of the Diocese of Louisiana, died on April 9, surrounded by his family. He was 69 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending. The diocese will share more information as soon as it is available.
Jenkins was a native of Shreveport, Louisiana. He was consecrated bishop of the Diocese of Louisiana on Jan. 31, 1998, and served as bishop until 2009.
He graduated from Nashotah House Theological Seminary in 1976. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop James Brown in 1977. At the time of his election as bishop, he was rector of St. Luke’s, Baton Rouge, where he served for 12 years.
Jenkins will be remembered most for his leadership and community rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the fall of 2005.
After his retirement, Charles served as bishop-in-residence of Grace Church, St. Francisville. He often presided over services at St. John’s, Laurel Hill, the chapel of Grace Church.
He is survived by this wife, Louise Hazel Jenkins, sons Benjamin and Edward (Beth), and granddaughters Claire and Eleanor.
Please keep the Jenkins family in your prayers. May Charles’ soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.
