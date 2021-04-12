Diocese of Egypt’s Deaf Unit continues to provide care despite COVID-19 restrictions

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Diocese of Egypt’s Deaf Unit in Cairo, part of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, has continued to serve its community throughout the past year despite setbacks caused by COVID-19. The Deaf Unit’s efforts have been picked up by the Voice of America media organization, which showcased its work in a recent report.

The Deaf Unit’s goal is to improve the quality of life for deaf and hard-of-hearing children, youth and families through education, vocational training, community awareness programs and spiritual guidance to give them a chance for employment, financial independence and successful integration into society in Egypt.

