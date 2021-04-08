|
UK churches launch nature count to assess biodiversity within ‘National Park’ of churchyards
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Hundreds of churches have already signed up to a weeklong ‘nature count’ occurring this summer, which will encourage people to visit churchyards and record what they see.
Churches Count on Nature, to run between June, 5-13 is a citizen-science event covering churchyards across England and Wales.
The project will see communities and visitors making a note of the animals, birds, insects, or fungi in their local churchyard. Their data will then be collated on the National Biodiversity Network.
It is being jointly run by the conservation charities Caring for God’s Acre, A Rocha UK, the Church of England, and the Church in Wales.
