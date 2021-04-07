Archbishop of Canterbury announces 2021 Lambeth Awards

[Archbishop of Canterbury] The Archbishop of Canterbury has announced the recipients of the 2021 Lambeth Awards. The awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to the church and wider society, have been given to over 30 people. They include scientists, musicians, academics, activists, peacemakers, doctors and clergy.

The recipients span the globe and the breadth of church life and beyond. They include Isaac Borquaye, the MOBO Award-winning rapper and author, better known as Guvna B; Elizabeth Harris-Sawczenko, former director of the Council of Christians and Jews; and the Most Rev. Daniel Deng Bul, former primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

