Anglican Communion’s newest province appoints dean of cathedral in Alexandria, Egypt
Posted 1 hour ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Alexandria Mouneer Anis has appointed the Very Rev. David Aziz to become the dean of the Episcopal/Anglican Cathedral of St. Mark in Alexandria, Egypt, and the churches of the Alexandria region. In a special service to commemorate the event, Anis said, “Today I appoint one of my sons to assume this great responsibility, which is to take care of the parish of Christ in this great city, the city of Alexandria, whose soil was watered with the blood of the martyrs in the era of the Romans and those who sacrificed their lives for Christ.”
The service was attended by several members of the Egyptian Parliament and executive leaders in Alexandria, representatives of the Coptic Orthodox and Greek Orthodox churches, the Renaissance Church, the Catholic Church, the Church of Christ, the Egyptian Family House and a delegate from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.
The Episcopal/Anglican Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East was inaugurated in 1976, and Egypt and North Africa was a diocese within it. In January 2020, Anglican primates approved the decision of the Anglican Communion’s Standing Committee to recognize the Diocese of Egypt with North Africa and the Horn of Africa as the new autonomous Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, serving 10 countries. It is the 41st province of the Anglican Communion.
