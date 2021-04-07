|
A message of hope to the people of Myanmar from the secretary general of the Anglican Communion
[Anglican Communion News Service] In response to the ongoing situation that continues to unfold in Myanmar, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion – a family of 41 national and regional churches in more than 165 countries – has issued a message of hope to the people of Myanmar and called on Christians around the world to pray for the country and her people.
Idowu-Fearon said:
“On Easter Day we celebrate the triumph of life over death. The resurrection of Jesus Christ was Good News for the world two millennia ago; and it is still Good News for the world in 2021.
“Today, as this ultimate Good News story is celebrated around the world, I call on Christians everywhere to set aside time to pray for the people and country of Myanmar – that wisdom will prevail and enduring peace will come.
“And to the people of Myanmar, I say: You are not alone. You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned. The world is watching as this situation unfolds and we are praying that a durable solution will be found bringing peace to all.”
A prayer for the nation and people of Myanmar
Lord of the heavens and the earth,
we give you thanks and praise
for the rising from the dead of your Son Jesus Christ
and for the never-ending love he offers us all.
Grant, we pray, resurrection life to the nation and people of Myanmar,
that sadness may turn into joy,
aggression into amity,
despair into hope,
and anxiety into calm,
that the people may be reconciled.
This we ask in the Name of the Risen Christ,
who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit
One God, now and for ever. Amen.
