Podcast tackles Indigenous suicide pandemic

[Anglican Taonga – New Zealand] Pīhopatanga o Te Manawa o Te Wheke youth enabler Mira Martin has shared her experience of working on the front lines in rangatahi Māori mental health in a podcast series looking at “Suicide: The Other Pandemic.”

Mira talks with the Anglican Church of Canada’s “Sacred Teachings” guest host Peter Downie about the intergenerational trauma of colonization and Indigenous mental health and well-being in an interview titled “You Are Original.”

Mira, who is a straight-talking former social worker with 30 years’ experience in that field before taking up her role with the Pīhopatanga, shares her strategies for unpacking the causes of suicide at both a personal level and in society.

She challenges Aotearoa New Zealand to put our money where our mouths are and fully resource Māori health experts to support Māori well-being as the best way to prevent youth despair.

